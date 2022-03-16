78.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
New York snowbird arrested on DUI charge after crash in The Villages

By Meta Minton
A New York snowbird was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash at the entrance to the Sumter County Service Center in The Villages.

Janice Flynn, 55, of Wading River, N.Y., was involved in a rear-end collision at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the entrance to the county service center on Powell Road, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Flynn’s red Ford Fusion had damage to the front end and a white Hyundai Tucson had damage to the rear. While an officer tried to collect Flynn’s driver’s license, registration and insurance information, the odor of alcohol was detected. She said she had “one gin and tonic,” according to the arrest report.

Flynn attempted to participate in field sobriety exercises, but required “numerous explanations.” She later provided breath samples that measured .118 and .122 blood alcohol content.

She was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding ER at Brownwood. Once she was medically cleared, she was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center where she was booked on a charge of driving under the influence. She was released after posting $500 bond.

