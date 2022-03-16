Solution to lack of waiters and waitresses in The Villages

To the Editor:

We returned to The Villages three weeks ago. We have lived here part time for less than two years. But, one issues seems to remain, the need that every restaurant in The Villages seems to have, not enough help.

In the past three weeks, we have attempted to frequent some of the best restaurants in Spanish Springs, Lake Sumter and Brownwood, only to be met with 1-2 hour waiting lines. Upon entering the restaurant all you see is empty tables. What is the issue I wondered?

One manager told me, “Buddy if you can find the help we are hiring.” The reason for the wait and empty tables is no waiters, no waitresses, no cooks, no bus boys, no help.

As a business owner for nearly 30 years, I wondered to myself, what could be the solution?

What would I do if I owned one of these restaurants that was turning away business, not filling empty tables just because of lack of help?

Solution:

I’m told The Villages has some of the best Charter Schools in Florida. Some of the smartest students in some of the best schools. If I owned one of these restaurants, I’d partner up with my fellow restaurateurs and go to these High Schools and set up a “student-work” program, an after school and weekend program with these schools, a paid earned credit “work program”.

An after-school program where students earn credits and money while learning responsibility, work ethic, working among the public and filling these much needed jobs at The Villages. Hard work never killed any young student.

Not every kid is in a sports program after school. How many 15, 16, 17 year old kids would love to earn some money and school credits working in The Villages? And, parlay that into weekend work as well?

The restaurants could collectively hire transportation, pick up 50, 70, 100 kids per day after school, drop them off at the corresponding restaurants and them pick them up after their shift and drop off at home at night. Split the cost of hiring a bus daily among all participating restaurants.

What are the losses to these restaurants that have no help but have empty tables?

$40.00, $50.00, $75.00 per person? Add it up? Now, think of the earnings by filling these positions with eager, hard-working teenagers?

My first job was a bus boy at 14 years old, then a waiter at 15 and eventually assistant to the cook at 16. Then, off to college, only to return to work in the summer at that same restaurant. The experience of work as a young teenager, paying off dividends as a mature young doctor 15 years later.

Great experience, great education on working with the public, great lessons for when I became a doctor. All started at 14 years of age working in a restaurant.

I don’t know what the work permits allow in Florida, but I do know “where there is a will, there is a way” to solve this issue of empty tables, 1-2 hour waits and no restaurant help.

Restaurant Owners in The Villages!

Go talk to The Administrators at the Villages High School and set up a “student-work” program. The resources are right here, these young smart students are ready, willing and able.

Pay them a minimum wage and tips and let them earn school credits!

Go back to filling your empty restaurant tables instead of turning away customers because you don’t have enough help.

As a doctor, in 30 years of practice, I’d never turn away a new patient because I didn’t have enough nurses, I’d hire or find a way to hire more nurses or associate doctors.

The classic economic dilemma of “supply and demand”. You’ve got the demand now find a solution to provide the supplies….

I think I found you a solution.

Seek these young students!

Problem solved! “Now, I’d like to order the porterhouse and a nice bottle of Chianti!”

Dr. Tyler Nelson

Village of Rio Grande