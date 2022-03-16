Suicidal woman arrested after alleged attack on man and child at RV park

An apparently suicidal woman was arrested after an alleged attack on a man and child at Wildwood RV Village.

Ana Carolina Warren, 44, was driving a red Dodge Ram pickup at about 8 p.m. Tuesday and was attempting to “grab a knife and cut her wrist” as she was leaving the RV park, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She admitted she had been involved in an altercation and wanted “to leave.”

A deputy located a man who said he had Warren “had gone out to dinner and had a few drinks.” The man had suffered scratch marks, bite marks and a laceration on the right side of his face. After dinner, Warren and the man got into an argument and Warren attacked him, according to the report. A child was also involved in the altercation, however that part of the arrest report was heavily redacted due to sensitivity for the victim. Warren also knocked away a cell phone when one of the victims attempted to call 911.

The native of Santa Cruz, Bolivia was arrested on charges of battery, child abuse and depriving use of 911. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.