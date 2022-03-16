Two executive golf courses in The Villages on tap for major renovations

Two executive golf courses in The Villages are on tap for major renovations.

The renovation of the Hill Top and Briarwood executive golf courses was a topic of discussion Wednesday at a budget workshop of the Amenity Authority Committee.

“The courses at Hill Top and Briarwood have met their useful life expectancies and are in need of revitalizing. Both renovations would encompass an overall renovation including new greens, tees and fairways and touch up on bunkers. Further pricing analysis is needed due to the dramatic price increases in the past year,” said Dalton Parker of Executive Golf Management.

The Hill Top renovation would cost $900,000 and the Briarwood renovation would cost $800,000.

AAC Chairman Don Deakin noted these figures are “nearly double” what it cost for the recent renovation of the Silver Lake Executive Golf Course.

District Manager Kenny Blocker said that inflation and the cost of materials are the reasons for the increases. Blocker added the District tries to be conservative and budget on the “high side.”