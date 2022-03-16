Village of Duval man arrested after traffic stop near gate on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Duval man was arrested after a traffic stop near the gate at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466.

Gavin John Paul Bourke, 30, who lives at 2605 Day Lily Run, was driving a white Dodge Avenger at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Morse Boulevard when he was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The deputy found that Bourke’s license had been suspended in January.

Bourke, who was arrested in 2020 after shattering a glass door at the Publix liquor store at Colony Plaza, had previously been convicted in 2012 in Charlotte County on a charge of driving while license suspended.

The Goshen, N.Y. was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.