Villager all smiles after getting second hole-in-one

A Villager was all smiles after getting his second hole-in-one.

Dick Montroy of the Village of Silver Lake got his second lucky ace on Tuesday on Men’s Day at the Silver Lake Executive Golf Course. He got it at 160 yards at Hole #7 using a 6-iron.

It was his second hole-in-one in two years.

“It took 50 years to get the first one, now two in two years but this one was the best,” Montroy said.

“This one went to the bottom of the cup,” he said, unlike his first hole-in-one which he got during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic where a PVC pipe was placed in the hole preventing the ball from staying in the cup.

