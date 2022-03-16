Wife arrested after throwing glass of wine in husband’s face in Village of Fenney

A wife was arrested after allegedly throwing a glass of wine in her husband’s face in the Village of Fenney.

Wildwood police were called at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the Cypress Villas in the Village of Fenney where a man said he had been drinking and arguing with his wife, 71-year-old Pamela Ann Staton. The man said his wife “got angry” about a statement he made and she threw wine in his face.

The officer noted there was a broken wine glass in the home, but the husband and wife had “conflicting statements” about how the glass had been broken.

Staton “openly admitted” to throwing wine in her husband’s face.

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.