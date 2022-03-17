80.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 17, 2022
CDD 7 wants to meet with ‘Developer’s board’ about PWAC II agreement

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 7 board wants to meet with the “Developer’s board” about the proposed Project Wide Advisory Committee II agreement.

The CDD 7 supervisors agreed Thursday to extend an invitation to the Sumter Landing Community Development District board and its attorney, Kevin Stone, to attend next month’s CDD 7 board meeting.

CDD 7 is the lone holdout on the agreement that would create a separate PWAC south of State Road 44.

CDD 7 has traded letters back and forth with the SLCDD board, the most recent being this week. You can read that letter at this link: SLCDD letter to CDD 7 attorney

CDD 7 Chairman Jerry Vicenti complained about the tone of the letter and said SLCDD gave CDD 7 the “could shoulder” and did not show CDD 7 supervisors any “respect.”

Mike Berning

Now CDD 7 wants to have a face-to-face conversation with SLCDD representatives to air concerns about language in the PWAC agreement. PWAC serves in an advisory capacity to the SLCDD board which is made up of the Developer’s appointees. The chairman of the SLCDD board is Mike Berning, who works for Vice President of Sales Jennier Parr at Properties of The Villages.

Vicenti contends that the PWAC agreement takes too much authority away from the residents. He also said that PWAC dictates how much money will be taken from the individual CDDs.

Vicenti pointed out the PWAC is beginning the budgetary process.

“PWAC will tell us how much they want. It’s coming from our residents and we just have to hand it over,” Vicenti said.

He also has concerns about the assessable acreage formula which he argues benefits the commercial districts and saddles homeowners with an unfair burden when it comes to maintenance assessments.

Vicenti said he is not confident that anyone from SLCDD will accept the CDD 7 invitation.

“Anybody want to make a side bet on whether they show up?” Vicenti asked.

