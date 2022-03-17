District Office staffers will provide outreach at town squares next week

Residents will have a chance to meet District staff at town squares during market night next week.

It will provide a great opportunity to get to know the people who keep The Villages running smoothy day in and day out.

The staffers will be at town squares at the following times and locations:

• Tuesday, March 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Spanish Springs Town Square.

• Wednesday, March 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square

• Thursday, March 24, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Brownwood Paddock Square.

This “after hours” setting will provide a relaxed environment in which residents can ask questions about the operation of The Villages.

For additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.