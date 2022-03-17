78 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 17, 2022
FishHawk Recreation Center card room will be closed

By Staff Report

The FishHawk Recreation Center Card Room (Rod & Reel) will be closed for maintenance Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact FishHawk Recreation Center at (352) 750-3525.

