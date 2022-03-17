70.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Love can be stronger than hate

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We lost our cat Mojo and live with the suspicion that the vet induced a heart attack in the process of treatment, you move on.
We are left with the memories of our interaction with an animal. A relationship where needs were met in an environment of trust and caring for each other. I know, a pet can be a pain in the ass, but the rewards are overwhelming, we develop a love, they are family.
This brings me to the core, that feeling of love, that concept we pursue or have obtained. All it takes is two people to create a family, which happens to be a strength of America. We experience this in two ways, we pursue it, or it comes to us. No way could I ever degrade the pursuit, however, I find when it comes to you, it’s special, you have already been accepted for the person you are and that’s half the battle.
Don’t ask me what it is, it just happens, for most, it happens numerous times. Love is a process we grow into, that process of life, you know when you are experiencing it. Of all those concepts in America, I believe none is more critical than family. It’s so complex and wonderful even in those times it’s a pain in the ass like MoJo. Love makes us stronger, secures a purpose in life, comforts those around us, as we make our way in this thing called life, in this Republic called America. Tell your family and friends you love them, or “I Like You” is pretty good, always strive to make our lives better, take care of ourselves so we can take care of America.

Frank D. Lovell
American Patriot
Free State of Florida

 

