Suspected drug seller back behind bars after judge revokes his bond

A suspected drug seller landed back behind bars Wednesday after a judge revoked his bond.

Bryson Onterio Strong, 39, of Leesburg, was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after he was taken into custody by Wildwood police.

Strong had been released March 10 on $5,000 bond after he was arrested earlier that same day with 1,144 grams of marijuana.

At the of the arrest, he was free on $37,000 after he was arrested earlier this year with drugs and a .22-caliber rifle.

He has a history of previous arrests.