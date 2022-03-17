Thousands flock to Spanish Springs for St. Patricks Day parade

Thousands of Villagers, their guests and locals lined the streets of Spanish Springs Town Square on Thursday afternoon for the St. Patricks Day parade.

Spectators began arriving hours before the parade’s 3:15 p.m. scheduled start. The parking lots of LaPlaza Grande were filled from the Publix supermarket to the Village Car Wash. The streets around the square were packed with golf carts and spectators in their folding chairs.

Thirty-eight different groups lined up in the staging area for the parade behind the Rialto Theater along with more than 100 decorated golf carts and hundreds of marchers. Villages favorites such as Clown Alley, the Villages Precision Golf Cart Drill Team and both the Prime Time Twirlers and the Villages Twirlers and Drum Corp entertained the crowd. Several veterans groups were cheered by the crowd as they marched through the parade under sunny skies.

The parade lasted almost an hour. After the parade, the square remained packed with green-clad lads and lasses who continued to celebrate into the evening.