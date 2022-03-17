70.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Two-seater Lexus heavily damaged in garage fire in Village of Hemingway

By Meta Minton

Firefighters were called to an early morning blaze which erupted in a garage at a home in the Village of Hemingway.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded at about 1 a.m. Thursday to the fire at 2740 Janwood Ave.

It took firemen about five minutes to respond to the fire and they rapidly extinguished the blaze upon arrival.

Firefighters were called to the garage fire in the Village of Hemingway
Firefighters were called to the garage fire in the Village of Hemingway.

“It was a very efficient attack on the fire,” said Chief Edmund Cain.

The fire was contained to the garage and did not spread to the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A sporty two-seat Lexus suffered heavy damage in the fire.

This two seater Lexus was damaged in the blaze
This two-seater Lexus was damaged in the blaze.

There were no injuries to the homeowners or firefighters.

The home is owned by Arthur and Marianne Salvadore. They were the original owners in 2010.

