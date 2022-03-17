78 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Wildwood man arrested after paying unwanted visit to local hardware store

By Meta Minton
Christopher James Caggiano
Christopher James Caggiano

A Wildwood man was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to a local hardware store.

Christopher Caggiano, 38, was arrested Wednesday at his home at 428 Hall St. on a charge of trespassing. Caggiano allegedly paid a visit earlier that same day to the Ace Hardware on Shopping Center Drive in Wildwood. He was caught on video surveillance at the store. Caggiano had been barred this past April from setting foot in the store.

Caggiano was booked on a charge of trespassing at the Sumter County Detention Center. Because the arrest was considered a violation of his probation, he was booked without bond.

Caggiano had been arrested earlier this year on a probation violation after he failed to keep up with court-ordered payments. He had been placed on probation in a 2019 shoplifting incident at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages during which he was found to be in possession of drugs.

