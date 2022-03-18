88.1 F
Friday, March 18, 2022
Drug possession suspect blames ex-boyfriend in arrest at sheriff’s substation in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Rhonda Michele Dionne
A drug possession suspect blamed her ex-boyfriend in her arrest at a sheriff’s substation in The Villages.

Rhonda Michele Dionne, 51, of Summerfield, was driving a white Kia Optima at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday on County Road 42 when she was pulled over at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office substation at Mulberry Grove Plaza. A deputy had noticed that her vehicle’s registration had expired in 2021.

During the traffic stop, the deputy discovered that Dionne’s license has been suspended due to her failure to pay a court-ordered financial obligation. A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine and glass pipes with the residue of methamphetamine. The Richmond, Ind. native claimed her ex-boyfriend planted the methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her car.

She was arrested on charges of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail.

