FHP releases report in golf cart crash which claimed life of Villager

The Florida Highway Patrol has released a report with information about a Friday morning golf cart crash which claimed the life of a Villager.

The 78-year-old Villager had been traveling south at 8:51 a.m. on the multi-modal path which runs parallel to Buena Vista Boulevard in front of the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. He “failed to negotiate a slight right curve and traveled onto the east shoulder of the path, crossed over the entrance drive for the SeaBreeze Recreation Center,” the report said. He continued on the east shoulder of the path “before colliding with a ground light fixture” and the recreation center sign.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The report indicated that the golf cart did not have seat belts.

The identity of the Villager was not revealed as FHP no longer releases names in accident reports.