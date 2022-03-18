Ground broken for 336 apartment homes at Beaumont development in Wildwood

BLD Group and JSB Capital Group have broken ground on the Wildwood Apartments, a garden-style apartment community located off County Road 466A in Wildwood

The Wildwood Apartments will include 336 apartment homes located in the Beaumont master planned community. The community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom homes.

The amenities of the community will include a resort-inspired swimming pool, clubhouse, barbecue area, game room, dog park, and private work booths. The community will also have a club-quality fitness studio with yoga/pilates studio.

The interiors of the apartments will include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood vinyl flooring throughout living areas, tile backsplashes, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, tile shower surrounds and linen closets.

The property is expected to welcome first move-ins in fall 2023.