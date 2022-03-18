78 F
The Villages
Friday, March 18, 2022
Ground broken for 336 apartment homes at Beaumont development in Wildwood

By Staff Report

BLD Group and JSB Capital Group have broken ground on the Wildwood Apartments, a garden-style apartment community located off County Road 466A in Wildwood

The Wildwood Apartments will include 336 apartment homes located in the Beaumont master planned community.  The community will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom homes.

The amenities of the community will include a resort-inspired swimming pool, clubhouse, barbecue area, game room, dog park, and private work booths. The community will also have a club-quality fitness studio with yoga/pilates studio.   

The interiors of the apartments will include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood vinyl flooring throughout living areas, tile backsplashes, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, tile shower surrounds and linen closets.

The property is expected to welcome first move-ins in fall 2023.

