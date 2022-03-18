Lady Lake dental assistant nabbed on DUI after backing up McDonald’s drive-up lane

A Lady Lake dental assistant was arrested on a drunk driving charge after backing up a McDonald’s drive-up lane.

An employee of the fast-food restaurant in Leesburg called law enforcement in the wee hours Friday morning after a gray 2016 Jeep with the license plate “DAPH” was in the drive-up lane, but not moving, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

An officer knocked on the vehicle’s window in an attempt to wake up the driver, later identified as 49-year-old Daphne Lee Peters. When she was awakened, she “jumped up and yelled, ‘What?,’” the report said. She refused to get out of the vehicle.

It appeared she had been drinking and she admitted she had consumed one margarita and two beers. When asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, she “was fumbling, clumsy and crying.”

Peters said she is diabetic and insulin dependent, so Lake EMS was called to the scene to check her blood sugar level, which was normal.

She initially refused to provide a breath sample. Eventually, she provided breath samples that registered .174 and .176 blood alcohol content.

Peters was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and driving under the influence. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.