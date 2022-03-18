Response to Ted Rall’s view of Ukraine

To the Editor:

In response to Ted Rall’s ridiculous analogy between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the U.S. war in Afghanistan, I would point out that Muslim extremists attacked us from Afghanistan. We did not invade Afghanistan to take over the country. How you can compare that to Russia’s aggression and brutality in Ukraine is beyond logic. Russia’s purpose, which you may not be aware of, is not to just prevent Ukraine from aligning with the west but to make Ukraine a vassal state to Putin’s Russia. This is a much larger threat to world peace than the conflict that occurred in Afghanistan.

It sounds like you are an apologist for Putin similar to comments made by former President Trump. Maybe Mr. Rall would be happier living in Putin’s Russia.

Kenneth S. Katta, Lt. Col., USAF (Retired)

Village of Gilchrist