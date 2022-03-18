88.2 F
The Villages
Friday, March 18, 2022
Son arrested after stabbing father in arm at home in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Jonathan Wood
A son was arrested after stabbing his father in the arm at their home in The Villages.

The mother of 33-year-old Jonathan Matthew Wood dialed 911 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday after the stabbing occurred at their home in the Village of Sanibel. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, the father’s arm was “bleeding profusely,” according to an arrest report.

Wood, who weighs 250 pounds, initially attacked his father with a broken beer bottle. The mother attempted to take the beer bottle away, but Wood broke away and went to the kitchen to retrieve a knife. She ran to her bedroom and locked the door. The father was stabbed in the left arm by his son.

The Ohio native was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In 2018, when the family was living in the Village of Pine Hills, Wood was arrested after arming himself with kitchen knives and cornering his mother in a closet in her bedroom. Wood’s father later wrote to the judge and described his son, who is adopted, as mentally ill. The prosecutor’s office eventually dropped the case and said it did not warrant prosecution.

