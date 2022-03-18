Trump supporters and golf

To the Editor:

Well, you can’t say I didn’t warn you. The LIV Golf Invitational Series has out maneuvered the PGA commissioner. They are scheduling a tournament at a Trump golf course in New Jersey. I, personally, had no desire to watch Greg Norman’s attempt to take over professional golf, but he’s given not only me, but possibly 80 plus million Trump supporters a reason to change our minds. Not to mention the $25 million purses. Just think, we might get a tournament back at the Trump course, in Florida, instead of Mexico.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp