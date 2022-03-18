78 F
The Villages
Friday, March 18, 2022
Villager dies after golf cart crash at recreation center

By Staff Report

A Villager has died after his golf cart crashed at a recreation center.

The golf cart crashed at 8:51 a.m. into the sign on Buena Vista Boulevard at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. It was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

A golf cart crashed into the sign at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A witness indicated that the Villager may have suffered a medical emergency.

The driver was a male and his golf clubs were still on the back of his golf cart.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. An official with FHP confirmed the Villager died at the hospital.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene of the accident.

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

