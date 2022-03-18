Villager dies after golf cart crash at recreation center

A Villager has died after his golf cart crashed at a recreation center.

The golf cart crashed at 8:51 a.m. into the sign on Buena Vista Boulevard at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. It was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

A witness indicated that the Villager may have suffered a medical emergency.

The driver was a male and his golf clubs were still on the back of his golf cart.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. An official with FHP confirmed the Villager died at the hospital.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene of the accident.