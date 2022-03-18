88.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 18, 2022
type here...

Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge after reportedly drinking at Cody’s

By Meta Minton
Michael Fuller
Michael Fuller

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after reportedly drinking at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Lake Sumter Landing.

Michael William Fuller, 60, of the Village of Pine Ridge, was found at about 9 p.m. Thursday sleeping at the wheel of a white 2013 Club Car golf cart which was northbound at the exit gate at the Village of Virginia Trace, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had to hold onto the golf cart as he stepped out and tried to maintain his balance. He said he had been drinking Michelob Ultra beer at Cody’s.

Fuller claimed he is a retired New York Department of Corrections officer. In October 2012, he was arrested in Volusia County on a charge of traveling to meet a minor to commit an unlawful sexual offense. He was sentenced to one year and eight months in the Florida Department of Corrections. He is a registered sex offender.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .195 and .194 blood alcohol content. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Trump supporters and golf

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers a followup to a previous warning about the dictatorship of the PGA. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Response to Ted Rall’s view of Ukraine

A Village of Gilchrist resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Inaccurate weather forecasting in The Villages

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains about inaccurate weather forecasting in The Villages. He proposes an alternative.

I am not a Trump fanatic

A Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a charge that he’s a Trump fanatic.

Love can be stronger than hate

A frequent letter writer, still smarting from the loss of his beloved cat, chooses to focus on love rather than hate.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos