Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge after reportedly drinking at Cody’s

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after reportedly drinking at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Lake Sumter Landing.

Michael William Fuller, 60, of the Village of Pine Ridge, was found at about 9 p.m. Thursday sleeping at the wheel of a white 2013 Club Car golf cart which was northbound at the exit gate at the Village of Virginia Trace, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had to hold onto the golf cart as he stepped out and tried to maintain his balance. He said he had been drinking Michelob Ultra beer at Cody’s.

Fuller claimed he is a retired New York Department of Corrections officer. In October 2012, he was arrested in Volusia County on a charge of traveling to meet a minor to commit an unlawful sexual offense. He was sentenced to one year and eight months in the Florida Department of Corrections. He is a registered sex offender.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .195 and .194 blood alcohol content. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.