Villager jailed as result of latest encounter with his estranged wife

A Villager has been jailed as a result of his latest encounter with his estranged wife.

Kerry Azzariti, 68, was booked without bond Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation.

Azzariti had been placed on probation for 18 months in December after an altercation with his wife of 40 years in March 2021 at their home in Villa De La Vista South. He was arrested again in July after violating the conditions of his bond.

The Massachusetts native was arrested this past January after yelling profanity at his wife at Panera at Spanish Springs. He fled the scene and was arrested later at his home on the Historic Side of The Villages.

His most recent arrest in Lake County is considered a violation of his Sumter County probation.