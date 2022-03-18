Villager with rental property in violation to propose remedy to ARC

A Villager will appear before the Architectural Review Committee next week to present a plan to correct a deed restriction violation at his rental property.

Victor Petrocelli has been ordered to remove decorative rock which was put down without approval from the ARC at his rental property located at 2075 Thornton Terrace in the Broyhill Villas in the Village of Bonnybrook.

When he appeared last month in a public hearing before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors he said he has been struggling with health issues. The rental unit had been vacant and he claimed he did not receive notices from Community Standards about the violation. He complained that other homeowners have put down rock and have not been ordered to remove it.

Now Petrocelli is asking the ARC to approve plantings proposed for his property. He submitted a photo as an example.

Rock has been a problem in patio villas and has led to flooding during heavy rainstorms. If too many villas have rock rather than sod, the rain has nowhere to go, particularly if a drain clogs in a villa community. However, many homeowners want decorative rock rather than the labor and expense of mowing and weeding.

The ARC will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing.