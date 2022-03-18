Webster introduces resolution opposing Iran Nuclear deal  

Congressman Daniel Webster has added his voice to a growing chorus of lawmakers opposing any revival of the Iran Nuclear Deal.

The Republican who represents The Villages has joined Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN), chairman of the Republican Study Group, and more than 50 colleagues to introduce the House Resolution that formally opposes reviving the Iran Nuclear Deal – also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran.

“The Iranian government has time and again proven itself in opposition to U.S. interests, international security, and universal values of liberty,” said Webster. “Iran has tested medium-range ballistic missiles capable of delivering a nuclear warhead, a clear violation of U.N. resolutions and the JCPOA. Before any sanctions are lifted, the U.S. must first verify Iran has fully accounted for its nuclear program, dismantled its enrichment capabilities, halted its support for terrorists, and released all U.S. prisoners held in that country.”

The resolution also rejects and opposes engaging Russia as a main intermediary for reviving any nuclear agreement with Iran as defined by the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act (INARA) or giving Russia any sanctions exemption or waiver as a condition to any nuclear agreement with Iran.

A few weeks ago, Webster and several colleagues wrote President Biden reminding him that any nuclear agreement or discussion with Iran must be approved by Congress.