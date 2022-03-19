85.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 19, 2022
7-Eleven to face $4,000 fine after killing historic tree at site in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A $4,000 fine could be imposed after a historic tree was killed at a 7-Eleven construction site in The Villages.

The Lady Lake Commission will consider the fine when it meets Monday night at Lady Lake Town Hall.

A photo of tree taken at the site last year.

The tree is located at the former BP/Kangaroo gas station and convenience store at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages. It is now the site of a new 7-Eleven gas station, convenience store and car wash.

Last year, commissioners voted 3-2 to save the historic tree. The developer of the 7-Eleven had to rework the plan for the car wash to accommodate the tree.

An historic tree has been severely mauled at the site of a new 7-Eleven in The Villages. The tree was spared by the Lady Lake Commission last year in a 3-2 vote.

However, the tree was mauled during the demolition process. An arborist has declared the tree is no longer “viable.” It will have to come down.

The Town of Lady Lake has long been proud of its Tree City USA designation. Each year it gives away trees, encouraging residents to plant them for future years.

