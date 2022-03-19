80.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 19, 2022
type here...

Attorney general issues dire warning about dangerous drug

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

For years, we have been warning about the dangers of fentanyl and how just one pill laced with this synthetic opioid can kill. Now, a new synthetic opioid has been found in Florida that is even deadlier. This week, we issued a dire warning about this emerging threat—Isotonitazene.

The drug, more commonly referred to as ISO, is so strong that it can kill just by coming in contact with someone’s skin or being accidentally inhaled. ISO is reportedly 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

Testing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab revealed that ISO has been found in multiple Florida counties and law enforcement now links this deadly-synthetic opioid to two deaths in Pasco County.

Users purchasing illicit drugs, such as cocaine, methamphetamine or counterfeit pills, may have no idea that the illegal products contain deadly amounts of synthetic opioids like ISO or fentanyl. So please, never take any illicit drug and know that using just one time could cost you your life.

For more resources, and to learn how to spot someone who may be abusing opioids, please visit DoseOfRealityFL.com. Our statewide, comprehensive resource contains information about the dangers of opioid misuse, where to find help for dealing with substance abuse and how to safely dispose of unused or unwanted prescription drugs.

Ashley Moody is Florida’s attorney general.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Trump supporters and golf

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers a followup to a previous warning about the dictatorship of the PGA. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Response to Ted Rall’s view of Ukraine

A Village of Gilchrist resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Inaccurate weather forecasting in The Villages

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains about inaccurate weather forecasting in The Villages. He proposes an alternative.

I am not a Trump fanatic

A Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a charge that he’s a Trump fanatic.

Love can be stronger than hate

A frequent letter writer, still smarting from the loss of his beloved cat, chooses to focus on love rather than hate.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos