Attorney general issues dire warning about dangerous drug

For years, we have been warning about the dangers of fentanyl and how just one pill laced with this synthetic opioid can kill. Now, a new synthetic opioid has been found in Florida that is even deadlier. This week, we issued a dire warning about this emerging threat—Isotonitazene.

The drug, more commonly referred to as ISO, is so strong that it can kill just by coming in contact with someone’s skin or being accidentally inhaled. ISO is reportedly 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

Testing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab revealed that ISO has been found in multiple Florida counties and law enforcement now links this deadly-synthetic opioid to two deaths in Pasco County.

Users purchasing illicit drugs, such as cocaine, methamphetamine or counterfeit pills, may have no idea that the illegal products contain deadly amounts of synthetic opioids like ISO or fentanyl. So please, never take any illicit drug and know that using just one time could cost you your life.

For more resources, and to learn how to spot someone who may be abusing opioids, please visit DoseOfRealityFL.com. Our statewide, comprehensive resource contains information about the dangers of opioid misuse, where to find help for dealing with substance abuse and how to safely dispose of unused or unwanted prescription drugs.

Ashley Moody is Florida’s attorney general.