Official wants to see data about pipe failures in The Villages

An official would like see more data about pipe failures in The Villages.

Earlier this year, the Project Wide Advisory Committee approved an emergency budget resolution to pay for more than $1 million in pipe repairs and sinkholes. The resolution included money to fix sinkholes and pipe repairs at the Village of Fenney, including a sinkhole and pipe failure that shut down Hole #1 at the Longleaf Executive Golf Course. The fact that pipes have failed in Fenney has touched off debate about the quality of pipes and workmanship as the failures occurred in a newer area of The Villages.

At Friday’s Community Development District 8 meeting, Supervisor Sal Torname said officials need to see more data about what is occurring with the pipe failures. He also pushed back against the oft-repeated stance that all of the pipe are meeting the codes set by the county.

“Meeting code is the bare minimum,” said Torname.

He added that the quality expected by Villagers dictates that the infrastructure should exceed code requirements.

However, fellow Supervisor Duane Johnson said that Torname’s expectation was not reasonable.

“If you want to build beyond code, then we can’t afford to live here. It’s that simple,” Johnson said.

Due to the robust discussion since the more than $1 million in emergency repairs was approved by PWAC, District Manager Kenny Blocker felt compelled to issue a lengthy explanation of what is occurring in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“Infrastructure throughout the community is designed, reviewed, and approved by licensed architects, professional engineers, structural engineers, mechanical engineers, and other professionals. It is built to industry standards, local building codes and is permitted, inspected, and accepted by independent county inspectors who must certify that construction meets industry standards and federal, state and local building codes,” Blocker wrote in the piece.

You can read the entire piece from Blocker at this link: Pipe replacement and infrastructure 2.22.2022

At the CDD 8 meeting, Assistant District Manager Brittany Wilson also blamed media coverage for residents’ reaction to the pipe failure. She said neighboring communities have similar problems but they don’t receive the same press coverage that the problems are getting in The Villages.

“We are getting more exposure than any other community in the state of Florida,” Wilson said.