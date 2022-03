To the Editor:

The New York Times has finally agreed that Hunter’s laptop and info contained within it is real. Wow, what a difference this revelation would have meant to the 2020 election, if mainstream media blocked the existence of what the New York Post tried to forward to the American public–its obvious it is not Russian misinformation.

Hunter may go to jail and his father should be impeached for their foreign involvements.

Phil Berkowitz

Village of Tamarind Grove