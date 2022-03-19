Spencer and Ulrich should hang their heads in shame

To the Editor:

As I predicted would happen, Gov. DeSantis has now removed duly elected Commissioners Miller and Search and replaced them with substitutes acceptable to the Developer. Messrs. Miller and Search have not been, and never will be, convicted of any crime. Ms. Ulrich and Ms. Spencer should be ashamed of themselves for being part of this charade, aimed at ousting two Commissioners who dared challenge the Developer’s sweetheart impact fee. That sweetheart impact fee further enriches the Developer by hundreds of millions of dollars at the expense of the residents.

The timing of DeSantis’ appointment of the two Republican insiders is exquisite — they can be sworn in Tuesday, just before the motions to dismiss the charges against Messrs. Miller and Search are heard by the court in Ocala on Friday. Forty percent of the residents of Sumter County are left with no elected representation on the county commission.

Scott Fenstermaker

Village of Winifred