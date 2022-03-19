Suspect accused of using Villager’s golf cart while committing vehicle burglaries

A flooring installer suspected in the theft of a Villager’s golf cart is now accused of using the stolen golf cart while he committed vehicle burglaries.

Nevada Allen Migan, 31, who has been lodged since Jan. 19 at the Lake County Jail, is suspected in the theft of a black Club Car golf cart stolen in November from a home on Kensington Place in the Village of St. Charles. The golf cart’s owner said Migan had been in his home installing a laminate floor. Migan is also facing charges of stealing tools from his previous employer, Wildwood Flooring. The tools, valued at $3,362, were later pawned at Value Pawn in Leesburg.

Leesburg police have also been investigating vehicle burglaries which occurred in November on Aitken Loop at The Overlook development. Migan is now charged with theft and burglary after a homeowner’s video surveillance showed him using the Villager’s golf cart when he stole tools valued at more than $400 from one vehicle and a professional pressure washer valued at $1,100 from the trailer of another vehicle, according to the arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. At the time, Migan was living at the Oakwood Motel in Leesburg, which is a short drive from The Overlook.

While the stolen golf cart was impounded at Kling Towing in Fruitland Park, an investigator found that stolen works boots, tools and other items apparently stolen from one of the vehicles were in the golf cart. The report noted the golf cart is “very distinctive” which made it easy to identify in the video surveillance captured in the Leesburg neighborhood.

Migan is being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

In 2020, Migan had been arrested after biting his girlfriend’s nose.