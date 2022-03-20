Another Villager offers idea to address staffing problems at restaurants

To the Editor:

It is a very long wait for a table, that’s one reason I don’t go to restaurants in The Villages or Sun City Center south of Brandon.

They both have one thing in common. They are retirement communities where senior citizens feel they have the right to treat others unkindly. Then after they make you run to the bathroom and cry they leave you a dollar tip. Honestly, I’ve seen it happen many times. It’s cruel and unnecessary. I have even approached these people and they will look up to you like they have no idea what your talking about. You will not get any young person to put up with this abuse for pennies. I wouldn’t expect my daughters to be treated this way.

Dr. Tyler Nelson I believe you have a wonderful idea. And it would definitely work. You’re a fine businessman but this, love, is so over your head. I understand sir, two years has nothing on you. I’ve been here for 35 years. I am 63 years young and have been spit on and yelled at. Some (not all) are the most hateful people you want to meet (if you’re young or/and working for them.)

I hope that this somehow helps people of all ages. Be nice. These teenagers are in school all day. Now trying to make money for who knows why. You don’t know their situation. Yes, times were hard for us, but honestly these kids today have it worse. You can afford it leave them 20 percent or more! You will get the best service I promise you!

Valerie Zeeler

Village of Rio Grande