Construction expected to be completed in May on new Culver’s restaurant

Construction is expected to be completed in May on a new Culver’s restaurant at the Beaumont development in Wildwood.

The 4,874-square-foot restaurant is being built on the northwest corner of County Road 466A and Pinellas Place on a street called Penrose Place. It will have 45 parking spaces, a drive-up window and seating for 104 customers on about one and a half acres.

Known for its butter burgers and frozen custard, Culver’s now has about 4,300 franchise restaurants in the United States and Canada. The first restaurant was founded 38 years ago in Sauk City, Wis., by Craig and Lea Culver.

The Beaumont Culver’s will be the second in The Villages area. The other is at Southern Trace Plaza.