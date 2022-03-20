Donald I. Stalvey, 96, of Oxford, Florida passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was born on February 17, 1926 in Kathleen, Florida to Thomas Erving and Goldie (Prime) Stalvey. Donald served in the U.S. Army Calvary Division training horses and mules to pull heavy equipment. He was a lifelong ranch hand and participated in rodeos. Donald was preceded in death by his first wife, Wilda (Wilts) Stalvey and his second wife, Virginia (Harland) Osteen Stalvey. He survived by his son, Dale Scott Stalvey; Dale’s wife, Kimberly Joy (Higgs) Stalvey; 2 grandchildren, Katie Bell and May Elizabeth Stalvey; step-children, Barry Osteen and Judith Osteen Nichols; and 7 step grandchildren.

Please check back on this Obituary for the date and time for the Memorial Serve that will be held at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home Wildwood, Florida in the very near future. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com