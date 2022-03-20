Girl uses skateboard to defend herself from sex offender in Fruitland Park

A girl used a skateboard to defend herself from a sex offender in Fruitland Park.

Caleb Elijah House, 41, was watching a woman’s children while she was at work on Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. House put three of the children in the shower. He grabbed the girl by her wrist and took her into her bedroom. He offered to reinstate her phone privileges, which had been suspended, if she would perform oral sex on him. The girl backed away from House and got into her closet where she picked up the skateboard to defend herself. When she emerged from the closet, House put a steak knife to the girl’s neck and threatened to kill her if she revealed what had occurred, the report said. She escaped the house through a bedroom window, ran to a neighbor’s house and asked for help. When the mother of the children arrived back home, she found House had fled the scene. The little girl told deputies that House “was consuming alcoholic beverages” prior to the altercation.

House was later picked up on a warrant charging him with lewd or lascivious conduct and aggravated assault. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $120,000 bond.

In 2006, House was living in Leesburg when he asked a child to participate in a “super secret game,” according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. House exposed himself to the child in an apparent attempt to persuade him to perform oral sex. House was arrested on a charge of sexual battery. He was placed on probation, but later violated his probation and was sentenced to 10 months behind bars.