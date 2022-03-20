77 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 20, 2022
type here...

Man known as ‘Scott Fudge’ jailed after alleged attack on elderly person

By Meta Minton
Scott Robert Kerster
Scott Robert Kerster

A former resident of The Villages with a spate of recent arrests was jailed without bond over the weekend after an alleged attack on an elderly person.

Scott Robert Kerster, 45, also known as “Scott Fudge,” was arrested Friday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a Marion County warrant charging him with a felony count of battery of a person over the age of 65. He was transferred Saturday to the Marion County Jail.

Details about the warrant were not available over the weekend.

Kerster had been arrested last month after taking an Uber to a Winn-Dixie in The Villages in violation of his community control sentence which requires him to remain at home. He lives with his mother at the Lake Sumter Reserve Senior Apartments at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

He was released Feb. 27 to his mother, a former resident of the Village of Chatham, after a judge agreed to free Kerster on his own recognizance. He had been jailed on a probation violation Feb. 23 after he was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at the apartment.

Kerster had been arrested after his mother had been taken by ambulance Feb. 9 from the apartment complex. A neighbor went to the hospital to check on the mother and was surprised that Kerster was not there with her. Instead of accompanying her to the hospital, Kerster called an Uber and went to the grocery store.

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes
Scott Kerster lives with his mother at the Lake Sumter Apartment Homes.

In addition to the Feb. 9 food run to Winn-Dixie, Kerster had his mother call a cab on Feb. 16 to take him to Publix and he was gone for more than two hours, according to a violation report on file in Marion County Court.

“Scott goes out shopping and to restaurants often. Scott pressures his mom to take him out to eat and to shop,” a neighbor told Kerster’s probation officer.

The officer went to Kerster’s apartment on Feb. 18 and was met at the door by his mother. She said her son went to fill up her car with gas and to purchase food. It was apparently after the Feb. 18 visit that the probation officer sought the warrant for Kerster’s arrest.

Kerster was placed on community control after his conviction in a 2020 incident in which he stole money from a tip jar at Little Joey’s Italian Restaurant at Baylee Plaza in Summerfield.

At the time, he already had multiple convictions for grand theft, theft and burglary.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Thanks for all of the kindness shown to our grandson

A Village of Duval resident is grateful for all of the kindness shown to their grandson during his recent visit from Colorado.

Another Villager offers idea to address staffing problems at restaurants

A Village of Rio Grande woman offers her thoughts on the staffing problems at restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Lake Miona walking path is a great idea

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to Editor, expresses enthusiasm for the Lake Miona walking path, in spite of the price tag which has risen to more than $700,000.

Spencer and Ulrich should hang their heads in shame

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reacts to the governor’s appointment of two GOP insiders to the Sumter County Commission.

President Biden should be impeached

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident says the President Biden should be impeached. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos