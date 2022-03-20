61.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 20, 2022
By Staff Report
Raymond G. Rogers
Ray Rogers, 89, a Navy veteran, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Formerly from Hicksville, NY he moved to The Villages in 1996. He was a proud father to Bob (Monique), Patty (Guy), Jeanne (Chris) and the best Pop Pop to his 8 grandchildren and great grandson. He is at peace and united with his beloved wife Terry. Ray brought a great amount of happiness and laughter into our world and will be missed dearly. He was one of a kind and will never be forgotten. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at 10:30 a.m. on the same day.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Vitas Hospice-6909 Old Hwy 441,
Mt. Dora, FL 32757

