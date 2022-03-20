72.4 F
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Sumter County Spelling Bee winner crowned

By Staff Report

The Sumter County Spelling Bee was held on March 16. Students participated in class spelling bees and school-wide spelling bees before the county-wide spelling bee. The top students from the school spelling bees participated.

Superintendent Rick Shirley Sidney Reynolds Genevieve Bailey
Superintendent Rick Shirley, Sidney Reynolds and Genevieve Bailey, from left.

The following students represented the schools:

Sidney Reynolds BES

Genevieve Bailey BES

Grayson Williams LPES

Savannah Davin LPES

Jerry Lowe    WES

Ivan Albarran WES

Jaxon Fire Cloud WWES

Aubree Egan  WWES

Samiul Kader SSMS

Emily Sclafani SSMS

Je’Corri Brown WMHS

Abigail Lacayo WMHS

Sidney Reynolds is the first place winner for Sumter County. Genevieve Bailey won second place. Sidney and Genevieve will be recognized at a Sumter County School Board meeting in May.

“Congratulations to all of the spellers who participated in our Spelling Bee. We are all proud of your efforts and success,” said Superintendent Rick Shirley.

