Sumter County Spelling Bee winner crowned

The Sumter County Spelling Bee was held on March 16. Students participated in class spelling bees and school-wide spelling bees before the county-wide spelling bee. The top students from the school spelling bees participated.
The following students represented the schools:
Sidney Reynolds BES
Genevieve Bailey BES
Grayson Williams LPES
Savannah Davin LPES
Jerry Lowe WES
Ivan Albarran WES
Jaxon Fire Cloud WWES
Aubree Egan WWES
Samiul Kader SSMS
Emily Sclafani SSMS
Je’Corri Brown WMHS
Abigail Lacayo WMHS
Sidney Reynolds is the first place winner for Sumter County. Genevieve Bailey won second place. Sidney and Genevieve will be recognized at a Sumter County School Board meeting in May.
“Congratulations to all of the spellers who participated in our Spelling Bee. We are all proud of your efforts and success,” said Superintendent Rick Shirley.