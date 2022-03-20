77 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Suspects arrested after allegedly shattering $8,000 stained glass window at church

By Staff Report

Two suspects have been arrested after allegedly shattering an $8,000 stained glass window at a local church.

The pastor of New Life Presbyterian Church in Fruitland Park contacted law enforcement last month when he discovered that someone had used a claw hammer to break the stained glass window, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A church door was also damaged and the pastor’s $500 bicycle was stolen.

A neighbor’s video surveillance system showed two potential suspects at the church on the day of the break-in and one of the individuals was identified as a juvenile who attends Leesburg High School. When officers went to the high school to interview the 16-year-old, he admitted to his role in the break-in at the church.

Jared Menendez
The teen provided information that led to the second suspect in the case,  22-year-old Jared Menendez of Fruitland Park. He was taken into custody last week after he was found riding the stolen bicycle near the Circle K on County Road 466A. Menendez’s mother was called to the police station when her son was interviewed, because he suffers from autism.

Mendenez was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $16,000 bond.

The teen is also facing criminal charges.

