Thanks for all of the kindness shown to our grandson

To the Editor:

Maya Angelou said, ”I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” This is so true and can be visibly seen on the smile on our grandson’s face. Freddie is eight months old and came for his first visit to the Villages from Colorado. Being open to new experiences and very impressionable, he is leaving with immeasurable positive feelings about himself and all those he has had in contact. Daily, on stroller walks, countless seniors, workers and dogs have greeted him with “Hi”, smiles, waves, or shared a positive expression of gratitude for his existence. I don’t know how many children at this stage of development get this much positive feedback from the elderly other than from their own grandparents. We have noted this and appreciate it. Our hope is that as Freddie grows older, these feelings will foster a loving and caring attitude toward the elderly and others. God bless, stay healthy and safe. Thank you again for your kindness and hospitality.

Joan Ratkowski

Village of Duval