A Village of Chitty Chatty man celebrated after getting his first hole-in-one.

Craig Costa scored the lucky ace on Saturday at Hole #7 at the Okeechobee Executive Golf Course. He used a 5 Wood.

“I only started playing golf as of last summer and ironically enough had my first real golf lesson earlier the same day with Steve Wresh at Continental Country Club,” Costa said.

