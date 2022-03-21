79.6 F
The Villages
Monday, March 21, 2022
Biden should be removed from office

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why has Biden not been removed from office? His crimes are on display. Through his son he may be compromised with foreign countries. Laptop shows Joe received some of the ill gotten gains. How is this man still legal as president of the free world? He must be removed until a trial. All salary and benefits removed ASAP. If he is allowed in power we are in danger to any country plus the laughing stock of the world. The media that covered this up must be charged,

Kathleen Cook
Village of Santiago

 

