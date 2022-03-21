To the Editor:

It is often difficult to truly know how a politician stands on issues important to Florida voters. Not so with Gov. DeSantis. He has shown and told us.

WHAT DeSANTIS BELIEVES:

1. He believes hispanic groups are criminal.

2. He called black people “monkeys.”

3. He supported “bring back the hanging tree” to lynch someone without a trial.

4. He wants a secret private police force to do his bidding.

5. He associates with hate groups

6. He forbid school boards from mask mandates regardless of infection rates.

7. He directed state health departments to conceal infection data rates and fired an employee who followed medical guidelines.

8. He made voting more difficult for seniors by banning mail-in voting and drop boxes.

9. He attends and speaks at extremist white nationalist groups.

10. He took $50,000 in campaign contributions from Russian intelligence operatives – a criminal act.

11. He proudly associates himself with a Nazi sympathizer.

12. He defends far right militia groups like 3%, neo-Nazi, and Proud Boys, many of whom have been indicted for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

13. He bullied high school students for wearing masks.

14. He gives lip service to “Freedom for Florida” while imposing dictator rules on businesses, agencies and individuals

Just call him Tsar DeSantis.

WHAT FLORIDA NEEDS:

1. Stable and affordable property insurance.

2. Affordable housing with local government incentives of tax abatement and waiver of fees and permits and fast track processing.

3. Rate controls on property taxes increases for seniors.

4. Open local primary elections.

5. Stable school funding-restore lottery funding as originally promised.

6. Lobbying restrictions on prior lawmakers.

7. Real time reporting of campaign contributions.

8. Ban out-of-state campaign contributions for local in-state offices.

9. Lower rate of usury definition.

10. Restore auto inspection requirements and stations that were in place prior to 1980.

11. Restore public members as 50 percent of medical and bar disciplinary boards for doctors and lawyers.

12. Ethics are voluntary in law; lawyers treat it with laughter. The Florida Bar is corrupt. Enshrine ethics and disciplinary rules for prosecutors and judicial misconduct in statute with obligatory fine and incarceration sanctions.

Florida has become increasingly corrupt in Tallahassee, in our courts, and on our roads. Florida is growing fast with ever more opportunity for further corruption. It is fixable.

Let’s stop electing the corrupters and elect fixers. Start with getting rid of Tsar DeSantis!

Sarah Hansen

Village of Sanibel