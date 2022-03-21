69.7 F
The Villages
Monday, March 21, 2022
Summerfield man arrested in death of man riding tricycle on U.S. 301

By Meta Minton
Michael James Brown

A Summerfield man has been arrested in the death of a man riding a tricycle on U.S. 301 in Marion County.

Michael James Brown, 52, is facing a felony charge of hit and run in connection with an adult male who was hit and killed in September on U.S. 301. Brown was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail this past weekend.

The adult male victim had been pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue. He had been wearing a headlamp, but had no rearward illumination, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The tricyclist had been struck in the rear and there were fragments at the scene from a headlight from a Dodge Ram pickup. The FHP received information that led to Brown, who was later interviewed at his attorney’s office.

Swaps of blood were taken from Brown’s pickup and sent to the lab at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The DNA on the truck matched the dead man’s DNA.

Brown was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.

