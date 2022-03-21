79.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 21, 2022
type here...

Webster announces participation in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster has announced his office’s participation in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.

This project provides future generations with the opportunity to better understand the realities of service in our nation’s Armed Forces by archiving firsthand accounts from veterans of all ages, beginning with those who served in World War I through to veterans of our nation’s most recent conflicts.

“Florida’s veterans have a rich history of service to our nation that must be remembered and honored,” said Rep. Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “Hearing from veterans about their service is important and critical to preserving our country’s history and understanding the realities of war. My office will be working with veterans throughout my district to collect, preserve, and make accessible U.S. military veterans’ and Gold Star Family members’ accounts and firsthand remembrances.”

The Veterans History Project was created through an act of Congress and invites veterans to share their stories through audio or visual interviews, memoirs, or photographic documentation for the Library of Congress archives. To learn more, visit Webster.House.Gov/VHP.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Just call him Tsar DeSantis

A Village of Sanibel resident offers some harsh criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden should be removed from office

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends that President Biden should be removed from office.

Question about successful basketball player from The Villages High School

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident has a question about a successful basketball player from The Villages High School.

Thanks for all of the kindness shown to our grandson

A Village of Duval resident is grateful for all of the kindness shown to their grandson during his recent visit from Colorado.

Another Villager offers idea to address staffing problems at restaurants

A Village of Rio Grande woman offers her thoughts on the staffing problems at restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos