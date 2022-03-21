Webster announces participation in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project

Congressman Daniel Webster has announced his office’s participation in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.

This project provides future generations with the opportunity to better understand the realities of service in our nation’s Armed Forces by archiving firsthand accounts from veterans of all ages, beginning with those who served in World War I through to veterans of our nation’s most recent conflicts.

“Florida’s veterans have a rich history of service to our nation that must be remembered and honored,” said Rep. Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “Hearing from veterans about their service is important and critical to preserving our country’s history and understanding the realities of war. My office will be working with veterans throughout my district to collect, preserve, and make accessible U.S. military veterans’ and Gold Star Family members’ accounts and firsthand remembrances.”

The Veterans History Project was created through an act of Congress and invites veterans to share their stories through audio or visual interviews, memoirs, or photographic documentation for the Library of Congress archives. To learn more, visit Webster.House.Gov/VHP.