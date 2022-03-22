$900,000 renovation planned at executive golf course in The Villages

A $900,000 renovation is planned at an executive golf course in The Villages.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee considered the renovation of the Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course this week during a preliminary budget workshop. The renovation would be paid for with amenity fees collected from residents south of County Road 466.

“The Churchill Greens Executive Golf course has met the useful life expectancy and with current conditions, especially during winter season, there is a need for revitalizing. Course renovation would include new greens, tees, fairways and touch up on the bunkers. Additional pricing analysis is needed due to dramatic price increases in the past year,” said Director of Executive Golf Mitch Leininger.

PWAC is also looking at a $100,000 expenditure to correct a flooding problem at the Heron Executive Golf Course.