81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
type here...

DUI suspect arrested after found sleeping in car in handicapped spot at Denny’s

By Meta Minton
Hermans Dawkins
Herman Dawkins

A man suspected of driving while impaired was arrested after he was found sleeping in car in a handicapped spot at a Denny’s restaurant in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the Denny’s at Spanish Plaines Plaza where a car with its engine running was parked in the handicapped spot.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Herman Benjamin Dawkins of Fruitand Park, who had “bloodshot and watery” eyes, according to an arrest report. A pipe used for smoking narcotics and a capped syringe “in plain view” were spotted in the car by a deputy. The items tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

A black book bag was found in the vehicle and it contained “multiple people’s Social Security numbers” along with “bank account numbers, tax information, Netflix log in information, and other various people’s information,” the report said. In his wallet, Dawkins had nine different credit cards in the names of nine different people and three Florida driver’s licenses of three different people.

Dawkins struggled through field sobriety exercises, however the breath samples he provided measured .000. He provided a urine sample upon request.

He was also driving on a suspended license.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, unlawful possession of identification and possession of drug equipment. He was also ticketed for illegally parking in a handicapped spot. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.

Dawkins was arrested last year on multiple Lake County warrants.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

New conservatism focused on hatred

A reader from Colorado warns that we are seeing a new generation of “conservatives,” grown persons who have traded in their parents’ beliefs for a new creed centered on hatred, violence, and entitlement.

Just call him Tsar DeSantis

A Village of Sanibel resident offers some harsh criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden should be removed from office

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends that President Biden should be removed from office.

Question about successful basketball player from The Villages High School

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident has a question about a successful basketball player from The Villages High School.

Thanks for all of the kindness shown to our grandson

A Village of Duval resident is grateful for all of the kindness shown to their grandson during his recent visit from Colorado.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos