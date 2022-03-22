DUI suspect arrested after found sleeping in car in handicapped spot at Denny’s

A man suspected of driving while impaired was arrested after he was found sleeping in car in a handicapped spot at a Denny’s restaurant in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the Denny’s at Spanish Plaines Plaza where a car with its engine running was parked in the handicapped spot.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Herman Benjamin Dawkins of Fruitand Park, who had “bloodshot and watery” eyes, according to an arrest report. A pipe used for smoking narcotics and a capped syringe “in plain view” were spotted in the car by a deputy. The items tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

A black book bag was found in the vehicle and it contained “multiple people’s Social Security numbers” along with “bank account numbers, tax information, Netflix log in information, and other various people’s information,” the report said. In his wallet, Dawkins had nine different credit cards in the names of nine different people and three Florida driver’s licenses of three different people.

Dawkins struggled through field sobriety exercises, however the breath samples he provided measured .000. He provided a urine sample upon request.

He was also driving on a suspended license.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, unlawful possession of identification and possession of drug equipment. He was also ticketed for illegally parking in a handicapped spot. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.

Dawkins was arrested last year on multiple Lake County warrants.