56.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
type here...

Edgar Jefferson Hurd

By Staff Report

Edgar Jefferson Hurd went to be with Lord on March 21, 2022. He was born in Mayodan, NC on May 27, 1929. He was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Fruitland Park, Florida and a Carolina Panthers fan and an Atlanta Braves fan. Ed is preceded in death by his wife Pat and his oldest daughter Debbie Fiske. He is survived by his youngest daughter, Vickie Strickland, hIs sisters Madie Southard and Lucille Tilley and a brother, Donald Hurd, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His grandchildren, Suzanne Brown, Rachel Edwards, Sean Fiske and Megan Jernigan will deeply miss their beloved PawPaw. He loved his Lord and he loved his family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Bus Ministry at Calvary Baptist Church, Fruitland Park, FL or to St Jude’s Children Hospital.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM with funeral services starting at 10:00 AM located at Calvary Baptist Church in Fruitland Park, Florida. Interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Just call him Tsar DeSantis

A Village of Sanibel resident offers some harsh criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden should be removed from office

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends that President Biden should be removed from office.

Question about successful basketball player from The Villages High School

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident has a question about a successful basketball player from The Villages High School.

Thanks for all of the kindness shown to our grandson

A Village of Duval resident is grateful for all of the kindness shown to their grandson during his recent visit from Colorado.

Another Villager offers idea to address staffing problems at restaurants

A Village of Rio Grande woman offers her thoughts on the staffing problems at restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos