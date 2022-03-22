Edgar Jefferson Hurd went to be with Lord on March 21, 2022. He was born in Mayodan, NC on May 27, 1929. He was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Fruitland Park, Florida and a Carolina Panthers fan and an Atlanta Braves fan. Ed is preceded in death by his wife Pat and his oldest daughter Debbie Fiske. He is survived by his youngest daughter, Vickie Strickland, hIs sisters Madie Southard and Lucille Tilley and a brother, Donald Hurd, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His grandchildren, Suzanne Brown, Rachel Edwards, Sean Fiske and Megan Jernigan will deeply miss their beloved PawPaw. He loved his Lord and he loved his family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Bus Ministry at Calvary Baptist Church, Fruitland Park, FL or to St Jude’s Children Hospital.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM with funeral services starting at 10:00 AM located at Calvary Baptist Church in Fruitland Park, Florida. Interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.